Stars at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (9-5-1) at BLUE JACKETS (6-7-0)

7:00 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry

Joel Kiviranta -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin

David Perron -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell 

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers

Lian Bichsel -- Trey Taylor

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Sam Steel

Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier 

Ryan Lomberg -- Sean Monahan -- Dmitri Voronkov   

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Cam Talbot 

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Danton Heinen, Emil Andrae

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

Heiskanen will not play. The defeseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Taylor replaces him. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Heiskanen may be available Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. … Steel, a forward, is unavailable for personal reasons; Blackwell goes in for him. … Talbot makes a second straight start with Greaves expected to start at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. … Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said there will be several game-time decisions.

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