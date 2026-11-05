Stars at Blue Jackets projected lineups

STARS (9-5-1) at BLUE JACKETS (6-7-0)
7:00 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Joel Kiviranta -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin
David Perron -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers
Lian Bichsel -- Trey Taylor
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Sam Steel
Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Sean Monahan -- Dmitri Voronkov
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Danton Heinen, Emil Andrae
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
Heiskanen will not play. The defeseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Taylor replaces him. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Heiskanen may be available Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. … Steel, a forward, is unavailable for personal reasons; Blackwell goes in for him. … Talbot makes a second straight start with Greaves expected to start at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. … Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said there will be several game-time decisions.