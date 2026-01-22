Stars at Blue Jackets projected lineups 

STARS (28-13-9) at BLUE JACKETS (22-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn

Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (illness)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen -- Egor Zamula

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Rantanen did not travel and will miss a second straight game but could be available against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... Lundestrom will return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Marchment is back in the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Gaunce and Aston-Reese will come out. … Mateychuk, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 11 after Marchment was activated Thursday. ... Greaves makes his first start in four games; Merzlikins started the previous three but left after the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of an illness.