Stars at Blue Jackets projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (28-13-9) at BLUE JACKETS (22-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn

Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (illness)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen -- Egor Zamula

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Rantanen did not travel and will miss a second straight game but could be available against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... Lundestrom will return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Marchment is back in the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Gaunce and Aston-Reese will come out. … Mateychuk, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 11 after Marchment was activated Thursday. ... Greaves makes his first start in four games; Merzlikins started the previous three but left after the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of an illness.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Goal Chase daily picks

NHL Status Report: Nazar back for Blackhawks against Hurricanes

Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Goyette remembered for clean living on, off ice

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes eye 6th straight home win, host Blackhawks

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Canucks score 4 straight, hold off Capitals to end 11-game slide

Malkin, Novak each has 2 points, Penguins defeat Flames

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Dunn has goal, assist for Kraken in win against Islanders

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

Josi appreciates 'trust from the organization' during path to 1,000 games with Predators

AHL notebook: Grand Rapids chasing history after 30 wins in 1st half

Knight’s demeanor, influence in goal helping Blackhawks find game