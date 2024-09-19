NHL Training Camp Buzz: Bjugstad, Marino week to week for Utah

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen was a full participant on the first day of training camp after having surgery April 18 to repair a ruptured triceps tendon.

"I feel good," the defenseman said. "I'm fully healthy and ready to go. ... Not sure when I was cleared, but probably the last couple of weeks I've been fully healthy and doing pretty much everything normal on the ice."

The surgery was the second one he had to address the injury. He played his final game last season Feb. 10.

"There was kind of two injuries in the same place," he said. "It was two different things, two different surgeries. So after the first surgery, I tried to rehab and get back, but then I couldn't, so I had to do another one, and then basically been rehabbing the last six months."

The 29-year-old is going into his fourth season with the Flyers but said he's looking forward to playing his first season opener with them after missing the previous three because of injury.

"It's annoying because before that, I've never barely been hurt and played most of the games," he said. "Stuff happens and you can't control and it's sometimes bad luck too. But yeah, I'm extremely excited. Big plan is to stay healthy."

Center Sean Couturier also is healthy after having surgery in April to repair a core muscle injury. He said he was able to get in his full offseason training program.

"I was able to do pretty much everything I wanted to as the summer went on," he said. "I think it's 6-8 weeks recovery, rehab. But honestly, after like two weeks, you feel great. It's just a matter of being patient and not pushing it too hard to let it heal and make sure it's fine. But yeah, I had a good summer of training. Feel good and ready to go." -- Adam Kimelman