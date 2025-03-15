Stars at Avalanche projected lineups

STARS (42-21-2) at AVALANCHE (40-24-3)

3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (illness)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Erik Johnson

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Hintz could return after missing two games with a facial injury; he was a full participant during Stars practice Saturday. ... Rantanen will face his former team for the first time; he was acquired by Dallas in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7 after the Hurricanes acquired him from the Avalanche in a three team trade Jan. 24.

