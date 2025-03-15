Stars at Avalanche projected lineups

STARS (42-21-2) at AVALANCHE (40-24-3)
3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (illness)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Erik Johnson
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Hintz could return after missing two games with a facial injury; he was a full participant during Stars practice Saturday. ... Rantanen will face his former team for the first time; he was acquired by Dallas in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7 after the Hurricanes acquired him from the Avalanche in a three team trade Jan. 24.