Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

STARS (25-8-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-7)

8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 27 saves against the Sabres. The rest of the lineup remains unchanged. … The Blackhawks recalled Toninato, a forward, from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Dickinson left a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday after the first period with an apparent injury but took part in the morning skate Thursday.