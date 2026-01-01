Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

STARS (25-8-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-7)
8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 27 saves against the Sabres. The rest of the lineup remains unchanged. … The Blackhawks recalled Toninato, a forward, from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Dickinson left a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday after the first period with an apparent injury but took part in the morning skate Thursday.