Stars at Hurricanes projected lineups

STARS (25-9-8) at HURRICANES (25-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Adam Erne
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Nathan Bastian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Noah Philp -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Status report
The Stars activated DeSmith, who was granted a leave of absence on Jan. 3 to attend to a personal family matter. … Bastian, a forward, was recalled from a conditioning loan with Texas of the American Hockey League. … Benn, a forward, was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. … Jarvis returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Slavin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has been limited to five games this season and hasn’t played since Dec. 19.