Stars at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (25-9-8) at HURRICANES (25-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Adam Erne

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Noah Philp -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Status report

The Stars activated DeSmith, who was granted a leave of absence on Jan. 3 to attend to a personal family matter. … Bastian, a forward, was recalled from a conditioning loan with Texas of the American Hockey League. … Benn, a forward, was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. … Jarvis returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Slavin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has been limited to five games this season and hasn’t played since Dec. 19.

