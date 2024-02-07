Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Steel gets go-ahead goal for Dallas; Thompson scores for Buffalo

Recap: Dallas Stars @ Buffalo Sabres 2.6.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Jake Oettinger made 47 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Matt Duchene and Sam Steel scored for the Stars (31-13-6), who extended their winning streak to four games and point streak to six (5-0-1).

Tage Thompson scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves for the Sabres (22-24-4), who had won two in a row.

Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:58 of the first period when his shot from the top of the left circle deflected off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Erik Johnson, who dropped in an attempt to block the shot, and beat Luukkonen inside the near post.

Thompson’s one-timer from the left circle on the power play tied it 1-1 at 5:53 of the second period.

Steel put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 9:04. Luukkonen thought he had a shot from Craig Smith in his arms, but the puck fell by his right pad and Radek Faksa put it into the crease, where it hit Steel’s skate and redirected into the net.

