Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Matt Duchene and Sam Steel scored for the Stars (31-13-6), who extended their winning streak to four games and point streak to six (5-0-1).

Tage Thompson scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves for the Sabres (22-24-4), who had won two in a row.

Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:58 of the first period when his shot from the top of the left circle deflected off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Erik Johnson, who dropped in an attempt to block the shot, and beat Luukkonen inside the near post.

Thompson’s one-timer from the left circle on the power play tied it 1-1 at 5:53 of the second period.

Steel put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 9:04. Luukkonen thought he had a shot from Craig Smith in his arms, but the puck fell by his right pad and Radek Faksa put it into the crease, where it hit Steel’s skate and redirected into the net.