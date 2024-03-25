TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene each had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars won their fourth straight game, 4-2 against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday.
Seguin, Duchene each has 3 points, Stars edge Coyotes for 4th straight win
Heiskanen breaks tie late in 3rd, Oettinger makes 26 saves for Dallas
Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period for the Stars (44-19-9), who have won nine of 11 games. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.
“It was vintage Jake,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He looked comfortable. He made a couple of huge saves when he needed to, made some tough saves look easy. That was great to see.”
Dallas moved into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche atop the Central Division.
Clayton Keller scored for the fifth straight game, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (29-37-5), who have lost seven straight against the Stars.
“I like our effort, I like our fight, I like our performance, I hate the result,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I wish our players had something to show for it. It’s frustrating.”
Heiskanen gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 14:32 of the third with a slap shot from the right point following an Ingram turnover, and Duchene scored an empty-net goal at 18:30 for the 4-2 final.
“It was a lucky bounce through the middle [to him], and I just tried to get it through,” said Heiskanen, who scored his first goal in 15 games since Feb. 20. “It’s nice to score a big goal for us in a big win.”
The Stars have allowed two goals or fewer in all four games during their winning streak (seven total).
“That's great, absolutely,” Oettinger said. “How many playoff games are 7-6? I've just got to take care of business, start doing that now and getting those habits. You do it all year, and then you can do it in the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs.”
Jamie Benn made it 1-0 at 4:21 of the first period with his fifth goal during a four-game streak. Wyatt Johnston won the puck from Arizona forward Nick Schmaltz in the corner and fed Benn for a one-timer from the left face-off circle. Benn has points in six straight and nine of his last 11 games.
“The execution is at a high level right now,” defenseman Esa Lindell said of the Stars captain.
Keller tied it 1-1 at 18:44 after Michael Kesselring’s shot from the blue line deflected off Oettinger to Keller in the corner. It was his 30th goal of the season.
Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2:19 of the second period when Ryan Suter’s shot from the slot deflected off Ingram to Seguin along the goal line.
Nick Bjugstad’s rebound goal made it 2-2 at 7:26 of the third, six seconds after an Arizona power play ended.
“I don't think there was any need to get nervous, even though they tied it up,” Lindell said. “We just stuck to our game plan, and even though they may have a little momentum from that, we just bounced back and tried to push.”
Arizona couldn’t capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage lasting 1:23 later in the third.
“The 5-on-3 you don’t score, it gives momentum to the other team,” Tourigny said. “It absolutely was the turning point.”
Heiskanen scored the game-winner 2:03 later.
“It was a huge, huge kill,” DeBoer said. “That's not only a turning point, but we grab momentum from the kill, go out immediately and score the goal. We’ve got a ton of momentum off that kill.”
NOTES: Dallas swept the three-game season series and is 20-2-1 against Arizona since March 31, 2016. … Duchene has 17 points during an 11-game point streak against the Coyotes (five goals, 12 assists). … Oettinger is 6-1-0 in his career against Arizona. … Coyotes defenseman Cameron Crotty played 10:03 in his NHL debut after subbing in for Josh Brown, who was scratched late due to an illness. … Keller is the first Coyotes player with a five-game goal streak since Yanic Perreault in 2006-07, and the third with successive 30-goal seasons, joining Jeremy Roenick (1999-2001 and Keith Tkachuk (1996-99).