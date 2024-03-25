Seguin, Duchene each has 3 points, Stars edge Coyotes for 4th straight win

Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period for the Stars (44-19-9), who have won nine of 11 games. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

“It was vintage Jake,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He looked comfortable. He made a couple of huge saves when he needed to, made some tough saves look easy. That was great to see.”

Dallas moved into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche atop the Central Division.

Clayton Keller scored for the fifth straight game, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (29-37-5), who have lost seven straight against the Stars.

“I like our effort, I like our fight, I like our performance, I hate the result,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I wish our players had something to show for it. It’s frustrating.”