MacTavish talks Oilers Hall of Fame induction in Q&A with NHL.com

MacTavish won the Stanley Cup a fourth time as a member of the New York Rangers and returned to Edmonton shortly following the conclusion of his playing career.

As coach in 2006, MacTavish guided the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes. He then moved into a management role as vice president of hockey operations and general manager.

Still an active member of the Oilers alumni, MacTavish, 66, talked to NHL.com to reflect on his career in Edmonton and share his thoughts on the League today.

The Oilers always treat their alumni well and you were able to have your family, friends and former teammates at the induction ceremony. What was it like?

“It was really good. The Oilers have a great production staff and they herd us cats around. It was really well done, the whole couple of days. It’s always good to see former teammates. A lot of times I think we’re closer now than we were then, despite the fact we were close when we played. You get older and you realize more the value of friendship than when you were young and you appreciate your good friends more as you age, I think. And we’re aging.”

Is it nice to see former teammates who you might not have seen in some time?

“Yeah, it is. The one regret in my speech was that I didn’t mention Billy Ranford, because he was my roommate and the Conn Smythe winner (1990), and the fans would have loved to hear that. But sometimes you get singularly focused on delivering what you got, that you forget to open your mind to what you should be saying. But it was good to see him.”

How do you look at those 1980s Oilers teams today, considering all you accomplished, winning the Stanley Cup three times when you were there?

“It becomes more obvious why we won. You get focused on talent. We had the better players, but it’s much more complex than that. As you get older, you recognize that other qualities are so integral in success and winning. That’s leadership, and camaraderie, toughness and competitiveness. That team had all those qualities.”

What’s it like when you’re in that moment winning the Stanley Cup with a close group of friends?

“When you have Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier on your team, you kind of expect to win. And then you add in five other Hall of Famers. I’ve talked to Mike Keenan about it, the 1987 Final. He takes a lot of pride that he got the Philadelphia Flyers to seven games against us, and he should, because they didn’t have the horses that we had. Ron Hextall played well, but I thought it ended up being a closer series than it should have been. We had seven Hall of Famers, and they had two, maybe three. We had a special group of people that’s for sure, and just the loyalty. I played there for almost 10 years, and you can’t do that if you didn’t have the loyalty from ‘Slats’ [Sather] and the coaching staff and your fellow players. Slats was a really loyal leader and was loyal not just to the players, but that staff that was there, when the staffs were much smaller. You played with the same guys a lot longer than you do in today’s era.”

What did you think of last season’s run by the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Florida Panthers, and did it have any similarities to the one you went on as coach of the team in 2006, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes?

“The parallels are eerily similar. In 2024, they got down 3-0 in the Final and we got down 3-1 in 2006 in the Final. Both teams made a great comeback, and they were very similar games in Game 6 and very similar games in Game 7. We crushed them in Game 6 in 2006 and they crushed them in Game 6 in 2024. We both couldn’t find our game in Game 7.”