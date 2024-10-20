Berube has ‘moved on’ as Maple Leafs coach, eager to help end Stanley Cup drought

CALAHOO, Alberta -- Take a 30-minute drive northwest of Rogers Place, the home rink of the Edmonton Oilers, and you arrive at the hamlet of Calahoo, a dust speck on the Alberta map.

According to the most recent census of Statistics Canada, its population as of 2021 was 143.

Most, it seems, with the last name of Berube.

Just call it Berubeville, the hometown of Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. Unofficially, of course.

As such, during a late May drive, in the midst of the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, a first-time visitor is struck by one overwhelming observation.

That is, is everyone in this place named Berube?

“I can’t give you an exact number, but there’s a lot,” Craig said with a laugh. “I mean, my dad had six brothers and a sister growing up. And with all of them, I think they had 18 or 19 kids all together. And then they had kids and, well …

“They all pretty much still live there. I’m the only one who ever left.”

Make no mistake. This place is in the heart of Oil Country. Always has been. Berube was part of that. The 58-year-old was a teenager when the Wayne Gretzky-led Oilers kicked off their dominant dynasty that featured five Stanley Cup championships between 1984 and 1990. He knows what the franchise still means to this area.

Yet, when Berube and the Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, BSSUN), there will be plenty of locals watching the community’s prodigal son while wearing Toronto blue-and-white instead of Edmonton blue-and-orange.

Berube made sure of that during the offseason.

“I brought a bunch of [Toronto] swag out there this summer and brought it out to them,” he told NHL.com during a 1-on-1 chat this past week.

It took a while for some to warm up to the idea.

“It took a couple of days, but they put it on,” he said. “We were out there golfing, and they had the [Maple Leafs’ logo] on golf shirts and hats and stuff. So, it was good to see.”

Not everyone has converted.

“There’ll always be Edmonton supporters here, but his friends, his family, they’re with him and Toronto,” Roger Berube, Craig’s dad, said.

Berube’s goal: To get his players and, by association, the team’s rabid fan base, to do the same in the quest to end the franchise’s 57-year Stanley Cup drought.

* * *

When Berube was coach of the St. Louis Blues during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a visiting writer from Toronto showed him a message directed to him from Hall of Fame forward Doug Gilmour.

“Hey Chief,” the text said. “I just wanted to say how honored I was to be part of YOUR trade way back when!”

Berube laughed upon reading the note.

“Ha! I think that should be the other way around,” he said, smirking. “In reality, I was proud to be part of his trade.”

On Jan. 2, 1992, a 10-player blockbuster between the Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames saw Gilmour, Ric Nattress, Jamie Macoun, Kent Manderville and Rick Wamsley sent to Toronto for Berube, Gary Leeman, Alexander Godynyuk, Michel Petit and Jeff Reese. It remains the biggest trade, in terms of the number of players (10), in NHL history.

For the record, Gilmour ended his career with 1,414 points, Berube 159.

“Just a bit of a difference,” Berube quipped.

In his 1,054-game NHL playing career, Berube was far more pugilist than points producer, accruing the seventh-most penalty minutes (3,149) in League history. Forty of those games came with the Maple Leafs in 1991-92, a stint that allowed him to experience the constant spotlight that goes with being in hockey-mad Toronto.

Brief as that stay was, he’s never forgotten.

He was reminded of that just weeks after he was hired as Maple Leafs coach on May 17, eight days after Sheldon Keefe was fired. During a face-to-face meeting with forward Mitch Marner in a quiet Toronto coffee shop shortly after taking the job, a fan clicked a photo of them and posted it on social media. Of course, it went viral. It’s Toronto, after all.

Asked about his talk with Marner and how it blew up among the fan base, Berube said he ignores such outside distractions. As for Marner, who was the object of criticism after the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the Eastern Conference First Round by the Boston Bruins, Berube replied, “I’m looking forward to coaching him.”