Perry returns to Lightning, scores in debut after long overnight journey to Toronto

Forward reacquired from Los Angeles after playing 2 seasons for Tampa Bay from 2021-23

perry_lightning_030726

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- It took Corey Perry almost half a day and 2,175 flight miles to join his new Tampa Bay Lightning teammates in Toronto.

It took him less than 14 minutes to show the hockey world it was worth the effort, for both he and the Lightning.

One day after being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, Perry scored the eventual game-winner at 13:48 of the first period en route to a 5-2 victory against the host Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

TBL@TOR: Perry increases Lightning's lead in opening period

Afterward, grinning from ear to ear, there he was, a coveted Hockey Night in Canada towel draped around his neck, doing an interview that was seen nationwide.

Even at 40 years old, the man has a flair for the dramatic.

“Hockey’s fun,” the veteran forward said afterward, reflecting on his wild two-day journey. “There’s no bad nights in the NHL. I just love playing the game.

“I got some sleep on the plane, so it wasn’t so bad. But yeah, it was a late night.”

Asked to describe his crazy odyssey, he replied “Whirlwind.”

Was it ever, especially when you consider he woke up in Los Angeles on Friday as a member of the Kings.

By the time the NHL’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline had arrived, he’d been traded to the Lightning after consulting with his family about the move. Travel arrangements were made to get him to Toronto as quickly as possible.

Things didn’t go as planned.

First, the flight was delayed four hours, meaning he did not arrive in Toronto until about 4 a.m. Saturday. Because customs agents here don’t start until 5 a.m., he didn’t get through until about 5:40.

Yet nothing was going to stop him from joining his teammates and playing in the game.

“I think he said he got his head down at about 6:45 (a.m.) and still was on the first bus (to the morning skate) at about 9:30,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. “So maybe he should start only sleeping three hours a night, every night.

“I don’t know. That’s pretty impressive.”

Sleep? Who needs sleep?

“I mean, that’s a guy who you want on your team,” Hagel said. “That’s a guy who’s going to push everyone to that next level. And that’s a guy you want to win for. 

“Really, really happy that’s the guy we went with.”

Hagel was referring to the fact that the Perry acquisition was the only move the Lightning made prior to the deadline.

For Tampa Bay management, it was a case of quality, not quantity. Keep in mind that Perry’s a familiar asset to general manager Julien BriseBois and coach Jon Cooper, having played for the Lightning from 2021-23 when he had 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 163 regular-season games.

As such, Perry didn’t have to learn the Lightning’s system. He already knew it. And having grown up about 60 miles away from Toronto in Peterborough, a number of friends and family were able to attend the game. Add it all up, and there was no lack of incentive or adrenaline for him to want to play on this night in Toronto, a place he referred to as the "Mecca of Hockey.”

“It was exciting,” he said. “And you’ve just got to put everything aside. Once the puck drops, away you go. And you know, it’s second nature, but there are a lot of things going on in the back of your head. 

“I think we came out and played the way this team can play. It’s fast. We were on top of them.”

perry_teammates_030726

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

To that end: After spotting the Maple Leafs an early 1-0 lead, the Lightning exploded for four first-period goals courtesy of Ryan McDonagh, Jake Guentzel, Perry and Oliver Bjorkstrand, in that order.

That pretty much made it a successful coming-back party for Perry and the Lightning.

“Corey was a big part of our team, a big part of our run when he was here,” Cooper said. “He enjoyed playing for us. I think our system helped him. 

“He and I see eye to eye with everything that goes on. I think he’s comfortable here. And as you can see, he still has his nose around the net. There’s not too many guys that have that ability. He has, and clearly still has it.”

The same goes for his gnawing desire to hoist the Stanley Cup again. He hasn’t done it since 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks despite appearing in the Final in five of the past six seasons: with the Dallas Stars in 2020, Montreal Canadiens in 2021, Lightning in 2022, and the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 and 2025. 

“When you’ve lost five of the last six, the hunger’s still there,” he said. 

On a seasonally warm Saturday night in Toronto, in front of a national television audience, that was obvious for all to see.

Related Content

Kucherov reaches 100 points, Lightning cruise past Maple Leafs to snap 4-game skid

Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Latest News

Pinto has 3 points, Senators cruise past Kraken

Farabee has 3 points, Flames hold off Hurricanes to end 4-game skid

Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks

Red Wings bolster playoff hopes with trade acquisitions

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, rally past Kings

Morrissey scores winner in return, Jets rally to defeat Canucks in OT

Cooley scores 2nd goal in OT, Mammoth recover to edge Blue Jackets

Kucherov reaches 100 points, Lightning cruise past Maple Leafs to snap 4-game skid

Thompson extends point streak to 10, Sabres hold off Predators for 6th win in row

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flyers tie game 3 times, defeat Penguins in shootout

New Steelers head coach McCarthy cheers on Penguins

Jack Hughes has hat trick, assist for Devils, who top Rangers for 4th win in row

NHL Status Report: Larkin day to day, out for Red Wings on Sunday

Roslovic has ‘exceeded expectations' for Oilers, seeking to continue impact

Hughes meets photographer who snapped iconic Olympic photo

Capitals edged by Bruins in 1st game since Carlson trade

Carlson carrying mixed emotions to Ducks after trade from Capitals