McDavid thrills Edmonton students with school visit supporting Ben Stelter Foundation

EDMONTON -- The students at Ottewell School won their own version of the Connor McDavid lottery and did so with lower odds than the Edmonton Oilers.

As part of a fundraising effort for the Ben Stelter Foundation, the local junior high had a 4.1 percent chance of winning a visit from the Oilers captain. Edmonton won the 2015 NHL Draft Lottery with an 11.5 percent chance and selected McDavid No. 1 in the draft two months later.

The real winner, however, was the foundation as nearly $74,000 was raised by 10 schools from Edmonton and the surrounding area.

“I thought it was really exciting, I thought the kids had a lot of energy,” McDavid said after taking center stage on Friday in front of a student body population of approximately 650. “It’s raised more money than the year previous. I think $74,000 is fantastic and I think all the schools that participated should be proud, Ottewell too. Everybody did amazing work and it was for a great cause in memory of Ben Stelter and his name. They continue to help families and kids that are going through this terrible disease.”

Ben Stelter befriended McDavid and became an inspiration to the entire hockey community while battling glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. He died at the age of 6 on Aug. 9, 2022 and the Ben Stelter Foundation was formed in his name. The Foundation focuses on creating special experiences for kids with cancer, along with providing funds for medical equipment and research.

“You could feel the excitement as soon as he walked into the school,” Ben’s mother Lea Stelter said. “Actually, I could feel it walking up to the school, outside. It was really special and really exciting.”