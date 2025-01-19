McDavid to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Connor McDavid will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.
The Edmonton Oilers center is facing discipline for cross-checking against Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Saturday.
The time and date of the hearing is to be determined.
The incident occurred at 19:57 of the third period in the Oilers' 3-2 loss at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. McDavid was assessed a match penalty.
The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.