McDavid returns for Oilers in loss to Golden Knights

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid was held pointless in his first game back with the Edmonton Oilers since sustaining an ankle injury on Oct. 28.

McDavid returned in a 4-2 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday, after sitting out the previous three games with the injury. McDavid sustained the injury 37 seconds into a 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets and was originally expected to be out 2-3 weeks.

“I thought he was good, he was skating well,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Usually, he’s putting on three or four points on the scoresheet, but for a guy that practiced, he skated a little bit, but hadn’t got any contact, I thought he fit in and had a good game.”

McDavid centered a line with right wing Zach Hyman and left wing Jeff Skinner. McDavid played 21:02, had two shots on net and was 8-for-13 in the face-off circle. He finished with a minus-1 rating.

“It is not like he was out (injured) for a period where he was losing his conditioning,” Knoblauch said. “A little bit longer (out) and it probably drops. We weren’t going to overload it where it was one of those nights where he plays 23, 24, 25 minutes.”