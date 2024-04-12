McDavid not expected to return for Oilers against Coyotes

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid said he feels “good” but is not expected to play when the Edmonton Oilers host the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place on Friday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS).

“I want to feel at my best and that’s not the case tonight,” McDavid said after participating in an optional morning skate Friday. “I never want to miss games, I really don’t, it’s frustrating. At the end of the day, we’re after bigger things here and everyone being healthy is priority No. 1.”

McDavid had two assists in a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday but appeared to sustain a lower-body injury late in the third period. He was asked if the injury occurred during the game or if he aggravated a previous injury.

“That’s a good question,” McDavid said. “Probably a little bit of both.”

The Oilers captain is third in NHL scoring with 130 points (31 goals, 99 assists) in 74 games, behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (141 points; 43 goals, 98 assists in 78 games) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (137 points; 51 goals, 86 assists in 79 games).

Edmonton defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday without McDavid in the lineup, the third game he has missed because of injury this season. He sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21 and did not play the next two games, a 7-4 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 24 and a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 26.

“It was great,” McDavid said of the win against Vegas. “I thought they played really well, they were in control the whole night. There were no stressful moments, it was great.”

The Oilers (48-24-5), who already have clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, are second in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vancouver Canucks with two games in hand; they need one point to clinch at least second place in the Pacific and home ice advantage in the Western Conference First Round.

McDavid was noncommittal regarding his availability for Saturday, when Edmonton hosts Vancouver in the second half of the back-to-back, but said he expects to be fully healthy soon.

“Yeah, (I’m) extremely confident that it’ll turn the corner quick and be ready to go,” he McDavid said. “We’ll see (about Saturday), we’ve really been taking it a day at a time and we’ve been making decisions day to day and we’ll cross that bridge tomorrow.”

The Oilers have won three straight and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, and 10-0-1 in their past 11 at home.

“I really like where we’re at, I think we played some really good hockey the past three games,” McDavid said. “Since our slip-up there in Dallas (a 5-0 loss at Dallas Stars on April 3), I feel like our game has been really good and where it needs to be. With that being said, with our group, there is always going to be line tinkering and there is always going to be line tinkering and there is always going to be that type of thing going on.”

Edmonton concludes the season hosting the San Jose Sharks on Monday and traveling to face the Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche back to back on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We still have lots to play for coming down the stretch," McDavid said. "We keep saying that there’s seeding, there’s positioning, there’s all those types of things, all while maintaining a healthy group.

“I’m not really a big believer in resting guys. With that being said, six games in nine days is a lot, so if we rest guys, that’s just the circumstances we’re in. I think you want to be pedal to the metal, foot on the gas all the way to the end and into that Game 1.”