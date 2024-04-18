Ingram ‘excited’ about playing for new Utah NHL team next season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The past two years, Connor Ingram has stopped in Utah on his way from Saskatchewan to Arizona for the start of the NHL season. Next season, the goalie can stop right there.

The NHL Board of Governors voted Thursday to establish an NHL team in Utah, and the team purchased the contracts of the Arizona Coyotes executives, coaches and players. The Arizona franchise became inactive. Owner Alex Meruelo can reactivate it if he builds a suitable arena within five years.

Utah will play at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

“I think we’re all excited to go,” Ingram said. “I mean, it’s a place that …”

He paused for a moment.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” he continued. “I really like Salt Lake City. We stop every year on the drive in. I had an Airbnb booked in Sundance for the drive home. I’m excited for Salt Lake City. I will miss Arizona, but I think if you’re going to move, it’s a good place to go.”

The players had mixed emotions as they met at the Coyotes practice facility Thursday, hours after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Mullett Arena on Wednesday in the season finale.

Sadness. Uncertainty. Excitement.

Even though this isn’t technically a relocation, it feels like it.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but most of us are just kind of soaking this in,” Ingram said. “It’s a different thing that’s going on here. I mean, how many guys can say they moved with an NHL franchise? It’s uncharted waters for a lot of us, and I think we’re just trying to figure it out as we go.”

Ingram pointed out everyone has individual circumstances.

Arizona is special to him. He got engaged here and established himself as an NHL player here. His parents and in-laws live here now, and he has no doubt he will come back here in the future.

Utah is foreign to him, despite his stopovers. He doesn’t know where to live, where the practice facility will be, how it’s going to work.

At the same time, the 27-year-old isn’t as tied down as others are, and he’s used to bouncing around, having played for multiple teams in multiple leagues in his career. He isn’t a staff member, either.