Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy

Winnipeg goalie wins award for 1st time after team allows NHL-low 199 goals

helle_041824

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the William M. Jennings Trophy presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.

Hellebuyck (37-19-4, 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, five shutouts) helped the Jets (52-24-6) yield an NHL-low 199 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) and finish second in the Central Division. Winnipeg averaged 2.43 goals-against during the regular season.

Hellebuyck edged Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz of the Florida Panthers, who allowed 200 goals this season.

The 30-year-old from Commerce, Michigan, is fourth in the NHL in GAA and second in save percentage among goalies who have played in 25 or more games.

It’s the first time that Hellebuyck has won the Jennings Trophy. Selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hellebuyck is 275-173-41 in 505 NHL games (496 starts) with 2.63 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 37 shutouts.

The Jets will play the Colorado Avalanche, who are the No.3 seed in the Central, in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round.

Related Content

NHL William M. Jennings Trophy Winners

Latest News

MacKinnon sets Avalanche franchise season scoring mark in win against Oilers

Jets defeat Canucks, end regular season with 8th straight win

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Gridin excelled after making major 1st impression

Utah ‘ready for hockey,’ local historian says

Coleman scores 30th for Flames in win against Sharks

Gourde scores short-handed twice for Kraken in win against Wild

Longtime NHL referee Wally Harris dies at 88

Abercrombie named coach of inaugural Tennessee State hockey team

Baggie Day Buzz: Larkin of Red Wings mulling trip to World Championship

Cooper wins 2024 Mr. TNT trophy

Golden Knights surprise former Make-A-Wish guest with championship ring

Ovechkin, Capitals again can prove doubters wrong against Rangers in 1st round

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils 'got the message' during end-of-season meetings, GM says

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Islanders Eastern 1st Round preview

Ingram ‘excited’ about playing for new Utah NHL team next season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today