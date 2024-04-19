Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the William M. Jennings Trophy presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.

Hellebuyck (37-19-4, 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, five shutouts) helped the Jets (52-24-6) yield an NHL-low 199 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) and finish second in the Central Division. Winnipeg averaged 2.43 goals-against during the regular season.

Hellebuyck edged Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz of the Florida Panthers, who allowed 200 goals this season.

The 30-year-old from Commerce, Michigan, is fourth in the NHL in GAA and second in save percentage among goalies who have played in 25 or more games.

It’s the first time that Hellebuyck has won the Jennings Trophy. Selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hellebuyck is 275-173-41 in 505 NHL games (496 starts) with 2.63 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 37 shutouts.

The Jets will play the Colorado Avalanche, who are the No.3 seed in the Central, in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round.