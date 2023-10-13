Bedard ready for ‘awesome’ 1st NHL game in Canada

Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks family tree in Montreal branches 72 years and almost one mile.

It extends from the legendary Forum, where his great-great uncle Jim Bedard played one game on defense for Chicago in 1951, stretching about a dozen city blocks southeast to Bell Centre, where the 18-year-old phenom from North Vancouver will play for the first time on NHL ice in Canada on Saturday against the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCH, NHLN).

Bedard will hope for a better fate in Montreal than that of his late distant relative, whose Black Hawks (then two words) were clobbered 10-2 on March 10, 1951, on the strength of hat tricks by Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Bert Olmstead.

“I’m sure it will be awesome,” Bedard said on Friday after an afternoon practice at the Canadiens’ suburban training facility. “Everybody says it’s a great place to play. The rink’s pretty electric, obviously really passionate fans. …

“You grow up watching ‘Hockey Night in Canada.’ As a kid I remember always getting really excited for Saturday, me and my dad. We’d always tune in. It’s kind of like a tradition in Canada. Every Saturday you’ve got that. It’s really exciting to be in a Canadian city for (the Canadiens’) home opener. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re all really looking forward to that.”

As are Montreal hockey fans. Not since future Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby played his first game in Montreal on Jan. 3, 2006, has there been this kind of eager anticipation for a visiting player.