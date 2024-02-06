Congressional Hockey Challenge set for March 12

Washington, D.C. -- The 2024 Congressional Hockey Challenge, the annual charity hockey game between lawmakers, administration officials, and staff versus lobbyists, will be played at the Washington Capitals practice facility, MedStar Capital Iceplex on March 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

“We're excited to host the Congressional Hockey Challenge again for its 14th year,” said Nick Lewis, co-founder and President of the Congressional Hockey Challenge. “The game of hockey brings so much to communities across the country, and we're eager to hit the ice once again to support the Fort DuPont Cannons, our veteran’s charity partners and to help grow the game for women and girls.”

Members of Congress who have expressed interest to play in this year's game include House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and Representative Larry Buschon (R-Ind.)

“It’s an honor to lace up my skates once again for this year’s Congressional Hockey Challenge, all while raising money to serve our veteran community and make the sport more accessible nationwide,” shared House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. “Team Lawmakers has dominated for five years in a row against Team Lobbyists, and my whip count suggests this year will be no different.”

“I look forward to the puck dropping soon at this year’s Congressional Hockey Challenge,” said Dr. Bucshon. “For the fourteenth year, members and lobbyists will come together outside the halls of Congress on the rink to support local communities in a bipartisan effort. I am honored to be a part of the event to raise money for charity, and I’m hopeful for another Lawmakers victory in 2024.”

Since 2009, the game has raised over $1 million for charities including the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, USA Hockey Warriors Ice Hockey Program, Capital Warriors Beltway Hockey Program, the Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals event, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (which helped accelerate the development of the Professional Women’s Hockey League).

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Congressional Hockey Challenge will support the NHL Foundation U.S. and the creation of an innovative new grant specifically aimed at empowering young girls to engage with hockey. This new girls hockey grant is dedicated to ensuring that girls from all backgrounds have the chance to experience and participate in hockey. In an exciting collaboration, Haley Skarupa, Olympic Gold Medalist and NHL Foundation Ambassador, will lead as the advisor for this grant.

“For over a decade, the growth of girls hockey has been undeniable, and the results have been an increased NHL audience, greater female leadership working in the game and a newly established and sustainable women’s hockey league.” said Kim Davis, President of the NHL Foundation U.S. and NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. “In partnership with the Congressional Hockey Challenge, this new grant will keep fueling this positive momentum and expand hockey’s connection to more families throughout the country.”

“I am both honored and excited to play a role in shaping a future where every girl, regardless of her background, has the opportunity to fall in love with hockey just like I did,” said Haley Skarupa, Olympic Gold Medalist and NHL Foundation Ambassador. “This initiative is more than just about playing a sport; it's about opening doors, fostering community, and empowering young girls to dream big both on and off the ice. Together, with the NHL Foundation and the Congressional Hockey Challenge, we're committed to making a meaningful impact and growing the game for the next generation of female athletes."

For tickets, additional information, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.CongressionalHockeyChallenge.com