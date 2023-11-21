Latest News

Blue Jackets defenseman Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Left loss at Flyers in 2nd period, was acquired from Devils after signing 8-year contract

Damon Severson will be out about six weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets with an oblique injury sustained in a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

The defenseman left the game after Ryan Poehling's short-handed goal at 6:41 of the second period. Columbus also played without forward Patrik Laine, who was a healthy scratch.

Severson has eight points (three goals, five assists) and is plus-1 while averaging 20:54 of ice time in 19 games this season, his first with the Blue Jackets. He was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 9 for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft after signing an eight-year, $50 million contract with New Jersey, an average annual value of $6.25 million that runs through the 2030-31 season.

The Blue Jackets (4-11-4) are 0-7-2 in their past nine games and play the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCH).