Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13

Hellebuyck makes 29 saves, Perfetti scores twice for Winnipeg

Recap: Blue Jackets @ Jets 1.9.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets won their seventh in a row and extended their point streak to 13 games with a 5-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Cole Perfetti had two goals and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season for the Jets (27-9-4), whose last regulation loss came Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks.

Winnipeg has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 straight games and is on a 30-game streak of allowing three or fewer, the sixth-longest in NHL history.

Daniil Tarasov made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-20-9), who have lost seven of nine (2-3-4).

Brenden Dillon gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 3:12 of the first period, finishing a 3-on-2 rush.

Perfetti extended his goal streak to three games when he scored off a feed from Dylan Samberg at 10:50 of the second period to make it 2-0.

Josh Morrissey extended it to 3-0 at 14:03 with a slap shot from the top of the circle.

Perfetti’s second goal made it 4-0 at 3:34 of the third period when he created a turnover and scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Gabriel Vilardi scored a power-play goal at 9:29 for the 5-0 final.

Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele left the game in the third period after a Morrissey point shot deflected off Columbus defenseman Emil Bemstrom and caught Scheifele on the side of the head.

