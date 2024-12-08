Blue Jackets at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (11-12-3) at JETS (19-8-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Kuraly – Justin Danforth -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolai Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

Provorov left during the second period of the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday because of an apparent thumb injury sustained when he used his hand to brace himself after getting tripped into the boards by Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. If Provorov is unable to play, defenseman Jack Johnson would replace him. … Comrie will play for the first time since Nov. 29 after Hellebuyck made 12 saves in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Other than the goalie change, Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used Saturday.

Latest News

Tkachuk scores 2 more, Panthers defeat Sharks

Pageau has 3 points, Horvat ends goal drought to lift Islanders past Hurricanes

Lightning at Canucks projected lineups

Jets spoil Sorensen's 1st game as Blackhawks coach

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Dahlin out with back spasms, being evaluated by Sabres

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with lower-body injury

Utah scores 5 unanswered, tops slumping Sabres

Zacha OT goal caps Bruins' comeback victory against Flyers

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

Shesterkin signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins host Maple Leafs

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Poirier on pace for 60 goals

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 7

Sabres GM Adams keeps faith in players, won’t panic amid struggles

Suter scores twice, Canucks surge past Blue Jackets