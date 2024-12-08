Blue Jackets at Jets projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-12-3) at JETS (19-8-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Kuraly – Justin Danforth -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolai Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

Provorov left during the second period of the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday because of an apparent thumb injury sustained when he used his hand to brace himself after getting tripped into the boards by Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. If Provorov is unable to play, defenseman Jack Johnson would replace him. … Comrie will play for the first time since Nov. 29 after Hellebuyck made 12 saves in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Other than the goalie change, Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used Saturday.