Blue Jackets at Jets projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-12-3) at JETS (19-8-0)
6 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Sean Kuraly – Justin Danforth -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolai Ehlers (lower body)
Status report
Provorov left during the second period of the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday because of an apparent thumb injury sustained when he used his hand to brace himself after getting tripped into the boards by Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. If Provorov is unable to play, defenseman Jack Johnson would replace him. … Comrie will play for the first time since Nov. 29 after Hellebuyck made 12 saves in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Other than the goalie change, Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used Saturday.