Blue Jackets at Golden Knights projected lineups 

BLUE JACKETS (18-17-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-11-12)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SN1, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Egor Zamula -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Colton Sissons -- Braeden Bowman
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Jaycob Megna
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)
Status report
Smith had surgery and is expected to be out 3-4 months; the defenseman was injured in a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 29 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 2. ... Marchment, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday. ... Zamula will make his Blue Jackets debut two days after signing a one-year contract, replacing Christiansen, a defenseman. ... Pyyhtia makes his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he goes in for Heinen, a forward. … The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Theodore, a defenseman, skated in a red noncontact jersey Thursday and will miss his 11th straight game.