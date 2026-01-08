Blue Jackets at Golden Knights projected lineups 

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (18-17-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-11-12)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SN1, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Colton Sissons -- Braeden Bowman

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Jaycob Megna

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)

Status report

Smith had surgery and is expected to be out 3-4 months; the defenseman was injured in a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 29 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 2. ... Marchment, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday. ... Zamula will make his Blue Jackets debut two days after signing a one-year contract, replacing Christiansen, a defenseman. ... Pyyhtia makes his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he goes in for Heinen, a forward. … The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Theodore, a defenseman, skated in a red noncontact jersey Thursday and will miss his 11th straight game.

