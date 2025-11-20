Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (10-8-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (9-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Yegor Chinakhov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Dakota Joshua -- Jacob Quillan -- Matias Maccelli

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body), Matthew Knies (lower body)

Status report

Chinakov will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday; he replaces Aston-Reese, a forward. ... Laughton will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury; he had missed the first 13 games of the season because of a lower-body injury sustained during training camp. ... Matthews, a center, was a full participant in Toronto's morning skate Thursday, but will miss his fourth straight game. ... Stolarz has not resumed skating since the goalie was injured during a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. "Worse than we thought (initially)," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said, who added he is unsure of a timeline for Stolarz's return.