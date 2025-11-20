Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (10-8-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (9-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Yegor Chinakhov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Dakota Joshua -- Jacob Quillan -- Matias Maccelli
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body), Matthew Knies (lower body)
Status report
Chinakov will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday; he replaces Aston-Reese, a forward. ... Laughton will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury; he had missed the first 13 games of the season because of a lower-body injury sustained during training camp. ... Matthews, a center, was a full participant in Toronto's morning skate Thursday, but will miss his fourth straight game. ... Stolarz has not resumed skating since the goalie was injured during a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. "Worse than we thought (initially)," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said, who added he is unsure of a timeline for Stolarz's return.