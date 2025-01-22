Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (22-18-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-16-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Damon Severson -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body), Connor Dewar (upper body)

Status report

Merzlikins appeared to sustain an injury during the Blue Jackets morning skate Wednesday; after leaving the ice briefly, he returned to finish the skate but coach Dean Evason said he was not sure of Merzlikins' status for the game. ... Evason also said there would be a few game-time decisions but did not elaborate. ... Dewar is day to day after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the forward is "probably a little longer" than day to day. ... Quillan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.