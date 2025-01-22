Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (22-18-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-16-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Damon Severson -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Max Domi -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Jacob Quillan
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body), Connor Dewar (upper body)
Status report
Merzlikins appeared to sustain an injury during the Blue Jackets morning skate Wednesday; after leaving the ice briefly, he returned to finish the skate but coach Dean Evason said he was not sure of Merzlikins' status for the game. ... Evason also said there would be a few game-time decisions but did not elaborate. ... Dewar is day to day after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the forward is "probably a little longer" than day to day. ... Quillan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.