Guentzel extends goal streak to 7, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Paul has 3 points in win; Marchenko gets 2 assists for Columbus, which drops 5th straight

Blue Jackets at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel extended his goal streak to seven games and had an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Nick Paul had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (17-10-2), who have won five of six and led 4-0 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Mikael Pyyhtia, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets (12-15-5), who are 0-3-2 in their past five games. Kirill Marchenko had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Luke Glendening gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period when he redirected a shot from Nick Perbix.

Paul extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:28 of the second period after he won a puck battle against Sillinger near the right boards and scored from the high slot.

Guentzel made it 3-0 at 7:36, stuffing in his own rebound from close range. He has nine goals during his streak.

Mitchell Chaffee pushed it to 4-0 with a power-play goal at 14:18, scoring from the slot off a backhand feed by Paul.

Pyythia cut it to 4-1 at 7:23 of the third period with a short-handed goal. Sean Kuraly forced a turnover by Victor Hedman and passed to Pyythia, who scored from the high slot.

Fantilli made it 4-2 at 8:05 when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with a wrist shot, and Sillinger added a power-play goal to pull Columbus within 4-3 at 14:11.

Brayden Point scored into an empty net at 17:51 for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Penguins rally, top Kings in OT on Rakell goal

Goal of the season? Mangiapane pulls between legs move for impressive goal

Laine has hat trick, Canadiens cruise past Sabres

Lightning honor Vasilevskiy for 500th NHL game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes go for 20th victory against Islanders

Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

Pegula visit to Sabres ‘important’ during 10-game skid, Ruff, players say 

Laviolette not worried about job, says Rangers 'need to play better'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Warsofsky fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct in Sharks game

NHL EDGE stats: Senators core has playoff potential

Coaches must keep team focused approaching Christmas break

Stolarz to have knee procedure, out 4-6 weeks for Maple Leafs

He makes NHL history, signs entry-level contract with Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Sherwood scores 1st NHL hat trick, Canucks defeat Avalanche