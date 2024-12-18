Guentzel extends goal streak to 7, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Nick Paul had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (17-10-2), who have won five of six and led 4-0 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Mikael Pyyhtia, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets (12-15-5), who are 0-3-2 in their past five games. Kirill Marchenko had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Luke Glendening gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period when he redirected a shot from Nick Perbix.

Paul extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:28 of the second period after he won a puck battle against Sillinger near the right boards and scored from the high slot.

Guentzel made it 3-0 at 7:36, stuffing in his own rebound from close range. He has nine goals during his streak.

Mitchell Chaffee pushed it to 4-0 with a power-play goal at 14:18, scoring from the slot off a backhand feed by Paul.

Pyythia cut it to 4-1 at 7:23 of the third period with a short-handed goal. Sean Kuraly forced a turnover by Victor Hedman and passed to Pyythia, who scored from the high slot.

Fantilli made it 4-2 at 8:05 when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with a wrist shot, and Sillinger added a power-play goal to pull Columbus within 4-3 at 14:11.

Brayden Point scored into an empty net at 17:51 for the 5-3 final.