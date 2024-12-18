TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel extended his goal streak to seven games and had an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.
Guentzel extends goal streak to 7, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets
Paul has 3 points in win; Marchenko gets 2 assists for Columbus, which drops 5th straight
Nick Paul had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (17-10-2), who have won five of six and led 4-0 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Mikael Pyyhtia, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets (12-15-5), who are 0-3-2 in their past five games. Kirill Marchenko had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 27 saves.
Luke Glendening gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period when he redirected a shot from Nick Perbix.
Paul extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:28 of the second period after he won a puck battle against Sillinger near the right boards and scored from the high slot.
Guentzel made it 3-0 at 7:36, stuffing in his own rebound from close range. He has nine goals during his streak.
Mitchell Chaffee pushed it to 4-0 with a power-play goal at 14:18, scoring from the slot off a backhand feed by Paul.
Pyythia cut it to 4-1 at 7:23 of the third period with a short-handed goal. Sean Kuraly forced a turnover by Victor Hedman and passed to Pyythia, who scored from the high slot.
Fantilli made it 4-2 at 8:05 when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with a wrist shot, and Sillinger added a power-play goal to pull Columbus within 4-3 at 14:11.
Brayden Point scored into an empty net at 17:51 for the 5-3 final.