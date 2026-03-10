Blue Jackets at Lightning projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (32-21-10) at LIGHTNING (39-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dmitri Voronkov, Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Connor Geekie -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Declan Carlile

Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Victor Hedman -- Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Darren Raddysh, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Status report

Gudbranson will miss the next three games before being re-evaluated; the defenseman left during the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday after hit by Kings forward Artemi Panarin. ... Cernak is day to day after the defenseman was injured during an 8-7 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Santini was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Raddysh, a defenseman, is on a bereavement leave following the death of his father. ... Paul was a full participant in the Lightning morning skate; the forward is close to a return but will miss his 10th straight game.