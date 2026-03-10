Blue Jackets at Lightning projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (32-21-10) at LIGHTNING (39-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dmitri Voronkov, Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Connor Geekie -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Declan Carlile
Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Victor Hedman -- Steven Santini
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Darren Raddysh, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Status report
Gudbranson will miss the next three games before being re-evaluated; the defenseman left during the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday after hit by Kings forward Artemi Panarin. ... Cernak is day to day after the defenseman was injured during an 8-7 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Santini was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Raddysh, a defenseman, is on a bereavement leave following the death of his father. ... Paul was a full participant in the Lightning morning skate; the forward is close to a return but will miss his 10th straight game.