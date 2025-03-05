Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ TBL – 9:48 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation:
Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 10:15 (9:45 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

