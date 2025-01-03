Columbus Blue Jackets Quarter-Century Team unveiled

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM
First team
Forwards
Cam Atkinson
Rick Nash
Artemi Panarin
Defensemen
Seth Jones
Zach Werenski
Goalie
Sergei Bobrovsky
Forwards: The Blue Jackets joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2000-01, so their history fits neatly in this quarter century. Nash, selected by Columbus with the No. 1 pick of the 2002 NHL Draft, became the first Blue Jackets player to win a major NHL individual award in 2003-04 when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL with 41 goals, and he served as captain from 2008-12. He ranks first Blue Jackets history in goals (289), assists (258) and points (547) and is the only player to have his number (61) retired at Nationwide Arena. Atkinson ranks second in Blue Jackets history in goals (213) and points (402). In his two seasons in Columbus, Panarin produced the two highest single-season point totals in Blue Jackets history: 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 2018-19 and 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) in 2017-18.
Defensemen: Werenski ranks first among defensemen in Blue Jackets history in goals (101), assists (241) and points (342). Jones ranks second in each category (50 goals, 173 assists, 223 points). The two are tied for the highest single-season point total in Blue Jackets history: Jones had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 2017-18, when he was fourth in the voting for the Norris Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s best defenseman. Werenski had 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) last season.
Goalie: Bobrovsky ranks first among Blue Jackets goalies in games played (374), wins (213) and shutouts (33). He was voted the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie twice in Columbus, in 2012-13 and 2016-17, and helped Columbus a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time when it swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2018-19.