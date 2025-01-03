Columbus Blue Jackets Quarter-Century Team unveiled

Nash, Werenski, Gaudreau among best; Bobrovsky, Panarin active players selected

cbj-quarter-century-1st-team
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a first team and second team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

We continue today by revealing the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who began play in the 2000-2001 season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order:

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM

First team

Forwards

Cam Atkinson

Rick Nash

Artemi Panarin

Defensemen

Seth Jones

Zach Werenski

Goalie

Sergei Bobrovsky

Forwards: The Blue Jackets joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2000-01, so their history fits neatly in this quarter century. Nash, selected by Columbus with the No. 1 pick of the 2002 NHL Draft, became the first Blue Jackets player to win a major NHL individual award in 2003-04 when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL with 41 goals, and he served as captain from 2008-12. He ranks first Blue Jackets history in goals (289), assists (258) and points (547) and is the only player to have his number (61) retired at Nationwide Arena. Atkinson ranks second in Blue Jackets history in goals (213) and points (402). In his two seasons in Columbus, Panarin produced the two highest single-season point totals in Blue Jackets history: 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 2018-19 and 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) in 2017-18.

Defensemen: Werenski ranks first among defensemen in Blue Jackets history in goals (101), assists (241) and points (342). Jones ranks second in each category (50 goals, 173 assists, 223 points). The two are tied for the highest single-season point total in Blue Jackets history: Jones had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 2017-18, when he was fourth in the voting for the Norris Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s best defenseman. Werenski had 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) last season.

Goalie: Bobrovsky ranks first among Blue Jackets goalies in games played (374), wins (213) and shutouts (33). He was voted the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie twice in Columbus, in 2012-13 and 2016-17, and helped Columbus a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time when it swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2018-19.

cbj-quarter-century-2nd-team

Second team

Forwards

Nick Foligno

Johnny Gaudreau

Boone Jenner

Defensemen

David Savard

Fedor Tyutin

Goalie

Steve Mason

Forwards: Gaudreau became an instant fan favorite when he chose Columbus as an unrestricted free agent July 13, 2022. He led the Blue Jackets in scoring in each of his two seasons, producing 74 points (21 goals, 53 assists) in 2022-23 and 60 points (12 goals, 48 assists) last season. He and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, and struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto. Foligno served as captain for six seasons from 2015-21, longer than anyone in Blue Jackets history, and won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2016-17. He ranks fourth in Blue Jackets history in goals (142) and assists (192), and fifth in points (334). Jenner, in his fourth season as captain, has played more games (715) than anyone else in a Columbus uniform. He ranks third in goals (192) and points (364).

Defensemen: Savard (597) and Tyutin (553) have played more games than any other defensemen in Blue Jackets history. Savard was plus-24 during his time with Columbus (2011-21).

Goalie: Mason won the Calder Trophy in 2008-09 when he was voted NHL rookie of the year, and he was runner-up for the Vezina that season, helping the Blue Jackets qualify for the playoffs for the first time. He ranks second in franchise history in wins (96) and shutouts (19).

Coming Friday: Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Team

Related Content

Arizona Coyotes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Chicago Blackhawks Quarter-Century Teams

St. Louis Blues Quarter-Century Teams

Latest News

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Switzerland to reach semifinals

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Eichel’s case for winning Hart, Selke discussed by Millard on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

L'Heureux of Predators suspended 3 games for slew-footing

‘Angry’ Blackhawks focus on turning things around from Winter Classic

Colton Dach to face brother in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Winter Classic, Blackhawks struggles discussed on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, out 3 months with broken clavicle

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Islanders complete home-and-home set

Celebrini winning Hobey Baker Award among top 10 NCAA hockey stories in 2024

Super 16: Golden Knights enter new year atop rankings

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

Kuemper makes 33 saves, Kings shut out Devils

PWHL notebook: Sceptres, Charge make major early-season trade