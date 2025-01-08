Voronkov scores twice, Blue Jackets top Penguins in shootout for comeback win

PITTSBURGH -- Dmitri Voronkov scored twice in a second straight game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from down two goals in the third period to win 4-3 in a shootout against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Adam Fantilli scored a tying goal late in the third period and had an assist, and Kirill Marchenko had two assists for the Blue Jackets (18-17-6), who have won five of seven. Elvis Merzlikins made 20 saves.
Columbus was 0-10-5 in Pittsburgh since a 2-1 win on Nov. 13, 2015.
“Listen, this is a different team than in the past 10 years, whatever it’s been,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We’re a different hockey club. We’re playing the way that the Columbus Blue Jackets play today in order to win. So, what’s happened in the past, it means nothing. It really does.”
Rickard Rakell scored twice in the third period, and Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson had two assists for the Penguins (17-17-8), who have lost three straight in overtime or a shootout. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.
“The irony of it is we give up two goals in the third period and the third period was our best period that we played all night,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just felt like we didn't control the momentum the way we're capable of in those last minutes. And so, they get it within one, and they get a power play and anything can happen."
Kent Johnson and Marchenko each scored through Jarry's five-hole in the shootout. Merzlikins made saves on Bryan Rust and Crosby.
“I think the whole team played good tonight,” Marchenko said. “We scored on our chances. ... We just want to win. Every game. It doesn’t matter who plays against us. Just go for a battle for the playoffs.”
Crosby could have won it when he got to the net alone off a pass from Matt Grzelcyk at 1:27 of overtime, but Merzlikins made a glove save on a backhand.
Rakell gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the third with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle before making it 3-1 at 10:09 with a shot above the crease off a pass from Crosby behind the net for his team-leading 20th goal.
Voronkov cut it to 3-2 at 12:05 with his 17th goal and ninth in seven games, a wrist shot after a pass from near the right post.
Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 17:24, chipping in a pass from Johnson in the slot on a power play. He elevated to the top line early in the third after first-line center Sean Monahan left with an upper-body injury.
“You guys know how good [Monahan] has been all year for us, so someone had to step up,” Johnson said. “It was great that ‘Fants’ could do that. Obviously, he’s a special player.”
Voronkov put Columbus ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 3:20 of the first period, a power-play goal scored by tipping a slap pass from Marchenko just outside the crease.
The Penguins have allowed a goal on the first shot faced eight times, six with Jarry starting.
“It’s tough,” Jarry said. “There’s not much different I would do on that. That guy comes down and shoots it. It could be a different outcome. But he comes down, he has a lot of time and he’s able to make that play quickly. He’s able to get it through my legs. Obviously, it’s tough."
Michael Bunting tied it 1-1 on a power play 51 seconds into the second period. Crosby sent a twisting pass between the legs of Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov to Bunting, who tapped it in for his 13th goal and NHL career-high eighth on the power play.
“We know how tight it is in the standings,” Rakell said. “Probably going to be like that the rest of the way. So, every day, we know that every point matters. So, it's very frustrating.”
NOTES: Evason did not provide an update on Monahan. ... Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin did not play with an upper-body injury. He is day to day. ... Voronkov has 12 goals since Dec. 1, tied with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the most in that span. ... Penguins forward Jesse Puljujarvi had one shot on goal in 13:37 of ice time in his first game since Dec. 7. He was a healthy scratch the previous 12 games. ... Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history to have 250 career games with at least two assists. Wayne Gretzky (575) has the most.