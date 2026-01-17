Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (21-19-7) at PENGUINS (22-14-10)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dimitri Voronkov -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ryan Graves

Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Aston-Reese and Zamula will enter the lineup after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday; Aston-Reese will come in for Heinen, a forward, and Zamula will replace Christiansen, a defenseman. ... Merzlikins will start a second straight game after making 30 saves Thursday. ... Silovs starting is the only expected change in the Penguins lineup from a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.