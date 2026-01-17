Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (21-19-7) at PENGUINS (22-14-10)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dimitri Voronkov -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ryan Graves

Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Aston-Reese and Zamula will enter the lineup after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday; Aston-Reese will come in for Heinen, a forward, and Zamula will replace Christiansen, a defenseman. ... Merzlikins will start a second straight game after making 30 saves Thursday. ... Silovs starting is the only expected change in the Penguins lineup from a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Nylander out for Maple Leafs against Jets with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Sullivan 'all in' on leading Rangers through retool

NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Sennecke has 2 points, Ducks rally past Kings in shootout

O'Reilly has hat trick, Predators hand Avalanche 1st regulation home loss

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Ehlers has hat trick, Hurricanes score 9 in win against Panthers

Nugent-Hopkins ‘very proud’ to become 1st to play 1,000 games all with Oilers

PWHL Takeover Tour in D.C. full-circle moment for Scamurra, dad

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Jets clash in battle of Olympic teammates

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Raymond, Red Wings stay hot with victory against Sharks

Weiss 2nd woman assistant coach after promotion by Avalanche AHL affiliate