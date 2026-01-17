Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (21-19-7) at PENGUINS (22-14-10)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dimitri Voronkov -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ryan Graves
Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Aston-Reese and Zamula will enter the lineup after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday; Aston-Reese will come in for Heinen, a forward, and Zamula will replace Christiansen, a defenseman. ... Merzlikins will start a second straight game after making 30 saves Thursday. ... Silovs starting is the only expected change in the Penguins lineup from a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.