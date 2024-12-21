Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (13-15-5) at FLYERS (14-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Sean Kuraly -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Couturier did not take part in the Flyers’ morning skate but is expected to play. ... York will play after being scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.