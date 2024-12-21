Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (13-15-5) at FLYERS (14-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
James Malatesta -- Sean Kuraly -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Couturier did not take part in the Flyers’ morning skate but is expected to play. ... York will play after being scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.