Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (33-29-9) at SENATORS (38-28-5)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakov, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 7-6 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Tarasov could start after Merzlikins allowed six goals on 37 shots Friday. ... The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Jensen did not take part in Ottawa's morning skate Saturday, but will play. … Cozens and Pinto swapped lines. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.