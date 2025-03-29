Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (33-29-9) at SENATORS (38-28-5)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakov, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 7-6 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Tarasov could start after Merzlikins allowed six goals on 37 shots Friday. ... The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Jensen did not take part in Ottawa's morning skate Saturday, but will play. … Cozens and Pinto swapped lines. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.