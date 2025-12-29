Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (16-15-6) at SENATORS (18-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Cole Sillinger

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Brendan Smith

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Nick Jensen

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. Their flight following a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday was grounded due to mechanical issues, and it’s unclear when they would depart for Ottawa because of poor weather. … Merzilikins could start after Greaves made 24 saves on Sunday. … Pinto, a center who hasn’t played since Dec. 4, practiced Sunday and will be a game-time decision. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday, hours after Ottawa announced No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark was taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons. … Kleven will make his return from a lower-body injury after missing three games; Jensen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.