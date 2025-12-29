Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (16-15-6) at SENATORS (18-14-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Cole Sillinger
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Brendan Smith
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Nick Jensen
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. Their flight following a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday was grounded due to mechanical issues, and it’s unclear when they would depart for Ottawa because of poor weather. … Merzilikins could start after Greaves made 24 saves on Sunday. … Pinto, a center who hasn’t played since Dec. 4, practiced Sunday and will be a game-time decision. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday, hours after Ottawa announced No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark was taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons. … Kleven will make his return from a lower-body injury after missing three games; Jensen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.