Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (16-15-6) at SENATORS (18-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Cole Sillinger

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Brendan Smith

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Nick Jensen

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. Their flight following a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday was grounded due to mechanical issues, and it’s unclear when they would depart for Ottawa because of poor weather. … Merzilikins could start after Greaves made 24 saves on Sunday. … Pinto, a center who hasn’t played since Dec. 4, practiced Sunday and will be a game-time decision. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday, hours after Ottawa announced No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark was taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons. … Kleven will make his return from a lower-body injury after missing three games; Jensen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Latest News

Barzal fined maximum for slashing in Islanders game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Chouinard, former Flames forward, dies at 69

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Status Report: Vejmelka placed on injured reserve by Mammoth

Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

NHL On Tap: McDavid can join elite company when Oilers visit Jets

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

Rookie Watch: Schaefer, Sennecke among those being rewarded with ice time

Zizing 'Em Up: Olympic roster reveals coming for Milano Cortina

On Tap: Day 4 of 2026 World Junior Championship

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 29

Marchand recalls outdoor memories ahead of Winter Classic with Panthers

Color of Hockey: Beasley hoping to have impact for U.S. at Paralympics

Tolvanen gets 3 points, Kraken defeat Flyers for 4th straight win