Blue Jackets at Rangers

BLUE JACKETS (4-7-3) at RANGERS (10-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Patrik Laine
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Jack Roslovic -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Adam Boqvist -- Andrew Peeke
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Mathieu Olivier, Jake Bean
Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Connor Mackey
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (soreness), Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Merzlikins starts after Martin made 23 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said there could be several game-time decisions. … Quick starts after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Shesterkin, a goalie, also did not dress Thursday and Louis Domingue made 25 saves after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … The Rangers will use the same skaters from Thursday.