Blue Jackets at Rangers

BLUE JACKETS (4-7-3) at RANGERS (10-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Patrik Laine

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Jack Roslovic -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Adam Boqvist -- Andrew Peeke

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Mathieu Olivier, Jake Bean

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (soreness), Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Merzlikins starts after Martin made 23 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said there could be several game-time decisions. … Quick starts after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Shesterkin, a goalie, also did not dress Thursday and Louis Domingue made 25 saves after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … The Rangers will use the same skaters from Thursday.