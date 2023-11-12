Blue Jackets at Rangers

Latest News

Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Global Series Blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season
Anton Forsberg Ottawa Senators look to get back on track

Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden
Jay Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach replaced by Kris Knoblauch

Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach, replaced by Knoblauch
NHL Buzz news and notes November 12

NHL Buzz: Bennett returns for Panthers against Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL On Tap news and notes November 12

NHL On Tap: Wild try to find game in playoff rematch against Stars
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton Oilers Seattle Kraken game recap November 11

Hyman scores natural hat trick, Oilers top Kraken to end skid at 4 
Philadelphia Flyers Los Angeles Kings game recap November 11

Petersen helps Flyers end Kings' 8-game point streak
St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Pierre Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction follows similar Little League honor
Pierre Lacroix grandson to give Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech

Lacroix to be honored by grandson's Hall of Fame induction speech
Legacy lives on with Borje Salming Courage Award

Zizing 'Em Up: Legacy lives on with Borje Salming Courage Award
Pierre Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame

Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame, Ferraro says
Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon unique bond on way to Hall of Fame

Barrasso, Lundqvist, Vernon have unique bond on way to Hall of Fame
Arizona Coyotes Nashville Predators game recap November 11

Keller gets 3 points, Coyotes score 7 in win against Predators
Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap November 11

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Islanders

Blue Jackets at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (4-7-3) at RANGERS (10-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Patrik Laine

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Jack Roslovic  --  Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Adam Boqvist -- Andrew Peeke

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Mathieu Olivier, Jake Bean

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (soreness), Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Merzlikins starts after Martin made 23 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said there could be several game-time decisions. … Quick starts after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Shesterkin, a goalie, also did not dress Thursday and Louis Domingue made 25 saves after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … The Rangers will use the same skaters from Thursday.