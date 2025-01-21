Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets

Simon Holmstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (19-20-7), who have won two straight. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (22-18-7), who had their seven-game point streak end (6-0-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

Johnson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead on a power play at 4:52 of the first period. After receiving a pass from Kirill Marchenko at the left point, Johnson skated into the circle and beat a screened Sorokin over his glove.

Horvat scored 43 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1. Adam Pelech kept the puck in at the left point and passed down behind the net to Barzal, who found Horvat for a one-timer from the low slot.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 2:57. He beat Merzlikins blocker side from the left circle off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a 2-on-1.

The odd-man rush started after Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski tripped at his defensive blue line and lost control of the puck.

Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 5:47 of the second. Barzal skated through the offensive zone and around the net before finding Horvat, who beat Merzlikins high glove side with a one-timer from the right circle.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson left the game at 1:04 of the third period after he was hit by Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger in the neutral zone.