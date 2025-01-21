Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets

Barzal has 2 points for New York; Columbus' point streak ends at 7

Blue Jackets at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat scored twice for the New York Islanders in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Monday.

Simon Holmstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (19-20-7), who have won two straight. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (22-18-7), who had their seven-game point streak end (6-0-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

Johnson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead on a power play at 4:52 of the first period. After receiving a pass from Kirill Marchenko at the left point, Johnson skated into the circle and beat a screened Sorokin over his glove.

Horvat scored 43 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1. Adam Pelech kept the puck in at the left point and passed down behind the net to Barzal, who found Horvat for a one-timer from the low slot.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 2:57. He beat Merzlikins blocker side from the left circle off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a 2-on-1.

The odd-man rush started after Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski tripped at his defensive blue line and lost control of the puck.

Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 5:47 of the second. Barzal skated through the offensive zone and around the net before finding Horvat, who beat Merzlikins high glove side with a one-timer from the right circle.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson left the game at 1:04 of the third period after he was hit by Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger in the neutral zone.

Latest News

Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

McCann has 3 points, Kraken score 6 to hold off Sabres

Wild pull away from Avalanche in 3rd to end 3-game skid 

Blue Jackets wear Ohio State football jerseys ahead of NCAA championship game

McDavid of Oilers suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Myers of Canucks suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Kings to play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Ovechkin pays respect to Gretzky before game against Oilers

Klingberg healthy after hip surgeries, excited for chance with Oilers

Coyle scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins rally past Sharks

McVie dies at 89, was ‘quite a character’ as coach for Devils, Capitals, Jets

NHL Buzz: Doughty practices with Kings for 1st time since ankle injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins hold moment of reflection for Martin Luther King Jr.

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week