Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (27-20-7) at DEVILS (28-25-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Isac Lundestrom

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Kirill Marchenko (illness)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jesper Bratt -- Paul Cotter -- Dawson Mercer

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Monahan is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday due to an illness. ... Marchenko, a forward, will not play. ... Fabbro will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Heinen will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. … The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Jack Hughes, who will miss his second straight game, skated and shot pucks on his own Tuesday; the center hopes to return against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

