Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (27-20-7) at DEVILS (28-25-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Isac Lundestrom
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Danton Heinen -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Kirill Marchenko (illness)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jesper Bratt -- Paul Cotter -- Dawson Mercer
Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Monahan is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday due to an illness. ... Marchenko, a forward, will not play. ... Fabbro will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Heinen will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. … The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Jack Hughes, who will miss his second straight game, skated and shot pucks on his own Tuesday; the center hopes to return against the New York Islanders on Thursday.