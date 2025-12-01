Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-9-5) at DEVILS (16-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Luca Pinelli -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger

Zach Aston-Reese -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report

Jenner, a forward and the Blue Jackets captain, is "close" to returning, according to coach Dean Evason; he will miss his 10th straight game. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his fourth straight; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his third in a row. ... Cholowski will play for the first time in five games.