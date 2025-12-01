Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-9-5) at DEVILS (16-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Luca Pinelli -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger
Zach Aston-Reese -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report
Jenner, a forward and the Blue Jackets captain, is "close" to returning, according to coach Dean Evason; he will miss his 10th straight game. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his fourth straight; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his third in a row. ... Cholowski will play for the first time in five games.