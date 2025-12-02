Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ NJD – 16:46 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New Jersey

Explanation: Video review determined that New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen contacted Elvis Merzlikins in the crease, which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Timo Meier’s shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

