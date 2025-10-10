NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 37 saves for the Nashville Predators in a 2-1 season-opening win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Saros, O’Reilly help Predators edge Blue Jackets in season opener
Goalie makes 37 saves, forward scores go-ahead goal early in 3rd period
Ryan O'Reilly scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Michael Bunting also scored for the Predators, who began last season 0-5-0 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing seventh in the Central Division (30-44-8).
“It’s a good feeling,” O’Reilly said. “It wasn’t pretty at times out there. They had some momentum and we got caught on our heels. Still, to find a way to win, to kind of stay with it, we get the lead and just to watch guys playing, the energy on the bench, communication, all of that. Finding a way to win, it’s so important to establish that right away and get that first win.”
Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets, who were also playing their season opener.
“A lot of positives,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “A ton of positives. Obviously their goaltender was real good. We did so many really good things in this hockey game. It’s frustrating, obviously. It’s tough to go in the room and say, ‘Keep doing that. We’re good. We’re fine.’ But the guys know how hard and how well they played.”
O’Reilly gave the Predators a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 2:41 of the third, taking a pass from Filip Forsberg to the right of the net and scoring with a high backhand shot.
“We needed to step up and get a big goal,” O’Reilly said. “We won some battles there. In front, I could feel all of the killers kind of moving up and knew I had time to make a move. I tried to bring it to the middle, come back and get it up. Lucky for me, it went in.”
Bunting gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:45 of the first period on a slap shot from the right face-off circle after his original shot was blocked.
“It was a little bit of a typical opener,” Forsberg said. “Two teams that were not [playing] necessarily the cleanest of hockey, but I thought they were better for two and in the third period I thought we played really well and took it to them.”
Voronkov tied it 1-1 at 16:01 on a one-handed redirection from the slot.
“If we’re getting chances that means we’re doing the right things,” Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier said. “Ultimately they didn’t go in tonight, but you get your chances and you play the right way, you’re putting yourself in a good position to win. It didn’t work out tonight, but it’s Game 1.
“Their goalie was really good. Take the positives and bring it to the next game.”
Oliver had a goal overturned at 19:42 of the second period after Nashville challenged for goaltender interference.
NOTES: Predators forward Brady Martin, who was selected No. 5 by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Draft, was minus-1 in 12:44 of ice time in his NHL debut. … Nashville forward Erik Haula had an assist in his first game since being acquired in a trade from the New Jersey Devils on June 18. Haula also spent the 2020-21 season with the Predators. … Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro played against the Predators in Nashville for the first time since he was acquired by the Blue Jackets last season. Columbus claimed him off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10. Fabbro had 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) in 315 games with the Predators. He had one shot on goal in 15:13 of ice time Thursday.