Saros, O’Reilly help Predators edge Blue Jackets in season opener

Ryan O'Reilly scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Michael Bunting also scored for the Predators, who began last season 0-5-0 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing seventh in the Central Division (30-44-8).

“It’s a good feeling,” O’Reilly said. “It wasn’t pretty at times out there. They had some momentum and we got caught on our heels. Still, to find a way to win, to kind of stay with it, we get the lead and just to watch guys playing, the energy on the bench, communication, all of that. Finding a way to win, it’s so important to establish that right away and get that first win.”

Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets, who were also playing their season opener.

“A lot of positives,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “A ton of positives. Obviously their goaltender was real good. We did so many really good things in this hockey game. It’s frustrating, obviously. It’s tough to go in the room and say, ‘Keep doing that. We’re good. We’re fine.’ But the guys know how hard and how well they played.”

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 2:41 of the third, taking a pass from Filip Forsberg to the right of the net and scoring with a high backhand shot.

“We needed to step up and get a big goal,” O’Reilly said. “We won some battles there. In front, I could feel all of the killers kind of moving up and knew I had time to make a move. I tried to bring it to the middle, come back and get it up. Lucky for me, it went in.”