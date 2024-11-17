Canadiens score 3 straight in 3rd, pull away from Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson also scored, and Joel Armia and Cole Caufield each had two assists for the Canadiens (6-10-2), who have won two of three after losing six in a row. Sam Montembeault made 25 saves.

Dante Fabbro scored for the Blue Jackets (6-9-2), who have lost seven of their past eight (1-6-1). Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves.

Matheson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:59 of the first period. He one-timed a pass from Caufield and drove a slap shot past Tarasov stick side from the top of the slot for his first goal of the season.

Fabbro tied it 1-1 at 7:40 of the second period on a low slap shot from the point past Montembeault’s left pad. It was his first goal in three games for Columbus since he was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Suzuki put the Canadiens up 2-1 at 15:49 with a wrist shot under Tarasov’s glove as he cut across the top of the slot after taking a pass from Armia.

Lucas Condotta made it 3-1 at 11:04 of the third period when he snapped a one-timer from the inside edge of the left face-off circle on a pass from Armia. It was his first goal in five games since he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Nov. 6.

Jake Evans pushed it to 4-1 at 12:52, scoring off Caufield’s pass from the left side.

Anderson scored a power-play goal at 15:55 for the 5-1 final when Matheson’s slap shot from the point deflected in off of him.

Canadiens defenseman David Savard did not play because of an upper-body injury.