Blue Jackets at Canadiens projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (6-8-2) at CANADIENS (5-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Cole Caufield -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Tarasov will start after Merzlikins made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. … Otherwise, the Blue Jackets will use the same lineup. … Kent Johnson will not play; the forward is on Columbus' two-game trip that wraps up at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Barron will play his first game Oct. 31; he was scratched the past six games and has played once in the past 10 after missing three games because of an upper-body injury from Oct. 26-29. … Gallagher did not take part in the morning skate to have treatments but will play. ... Harvey-Pinard, a forward, skated in Gallagher's place on the third line during the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but has not been cleared to return. … Struble, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.