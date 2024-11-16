Blue Jackets at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (6-8-2) at CANADIENS (5-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Cole Caufield -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Tarasov will start after Merzlikins made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. … Otherwise, the Blue Jackets will use the same lineup. … Kent Johnson will not play; the forward is on Columbus' two-game trip that wraps up at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Barron will play his first game Oct. 31; he was scratched the past six games and has played once in the past 10 after missing three games because of an upper-body injury from Oct. 26-29. … Gallagher did not take part in the morning skate to have treatments but will play. ... Harvey-Pinard, a forward, skated in Gallagher's place on the third line during the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but has not been cleared to return. … Struble, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Andersen out 'way longer' than week to week for Hurricanes, could need surgery

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Perron to return for Senators against Hurricanes following daughter's health scares

Matthews to miss 6th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Johnson 'grateful and lucky' for journey to 1,000 NHL games

CHL notebook: Flames prospect Gridin racking up minutes, experience

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 16

Gauthier gets 1st goal, Ducks score 4 in 3rd to rally past Red Wings

McMichael scores twice, Capitals end Avalanche's 3-game winning streak

Wolf makes 29 saves, Flames shut out Predators

Karlsson's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Utah Hockey Club

Nichushkin makes season debut for Avalanche in loss to Capitals

NHL On Tap: McDavid, fresh off milestone, leads Oilers against Maple Leafs 

Blue Jackets defeat Penguins, end 6-game skid

Maurice set to lead Panthers against former team in high-flying Jets

Bedard return to hometown with Blackhawks has Vancouver buzzing

Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point

McNabb signs 3-year, $10.95 million contract with Golden Knights