Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ LAK – 18:15 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty had a significant presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

