Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ LAK – 9:54 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Columbus

Explanation: Video review determined that the actions of the offensive player, Columbus’ Boone Jenner, caused Los Angeles’ Brandt Clarke to contact Cam Talbot and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Johnny Gaudreau’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “If a defending player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by an attacking player so as to cause the defending player to come into contact with his own goalkeeper, such contact shall be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule.”

