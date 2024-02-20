Blue Jackets at Kings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (17-26-10) at KINGS (27-16-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault --Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Quinton Byfield

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Blake Lizotte (lower body)

Status report

Merzlikins will start after making 28 saves in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Talbot is expected to make his second straight start. He made 29 saves in a 2-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. … Lizotte, a center, worked in a red no-contact jersey Tuesday. He has not played since he was injured in a 5-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 15.

