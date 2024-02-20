Blue Jackets at Kings

BLUE JACKETS (17-26-10) at KINGS (27-16-10)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault --Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Quinton Byfield
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Blake Lizotte (lower body)
Status report
Merzlikins will start after making 28 saves in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Talbot is expected to make his second straight start. He made 29 saves in a 2-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. … Lizotte, a center, worked in a red no-contact jersey Tuesday. He has not played since he was injured in a 5-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 15.