Blue Jackets at Kings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (14-15-6) at KINGS (15-10-9)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW, TVAS2
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood
Cole Sillinger -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Brendan Smith -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Status report
Werenski, a defenseman, is day to day after blocking a shot against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Wood will play after being a late scratch Saturday because of a lower-body injury. … Kuemper, a goalie, worked out prior to the morning skate but will miss his third straight game.