Blue Jackets at Kings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (14-15-6) at KINGS (15-10-9)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW, TVAS2

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood

Cole Sillinger -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Brendan Smith -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)

Status report

Werenski, a defenseman, is day to day after blocking a shot against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Wood will play after being a late scratch Saturday because of a lower-body injury. … Kuemper, a goalie, worked out prior to the morning skate but will miss his third straight game.