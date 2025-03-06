Blue Jackets at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
BLUE JACKETS (30-23-8) at PANTHERS (38-21-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Boone Jenner -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Joseph LaBate -- Sean Kuraly -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Mikael Pyythia

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

Chinakhov, who returned for a 6-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after being out since Nov. 27 with an upper-body injury, remains in the lineup but will begin the game on the fourth line Thursday; coach Dean Evason saying the move was made to get Chinakhov more acclimated to playing again. ... Vanacek will back up Bobrovsky after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. ... Goalie Chris Driedger, who backed up Bobrovsky in a 2-1 win against the Lightning on Monday, was returned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

