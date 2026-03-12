Blue Jackets at Panthers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (33-21-10) at PANTHERS (32-29-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Mason Marchment -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Boone Jenner -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Damon Severson -- Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Miles Wood, Egor Zamula, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Mackie Samoskevich -- Tomas Nosek -- Cole Reinhardt
Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell
Injured: Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Gudbranson was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and did not travel to Florida; the defenseman could meet the team before their game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. ... Verhaeghe will not play after "something tightened up" during a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the forward is expected to return at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Lundell will not play for rest purposes; the center practiced Wednesday and was on the ice for Florida's morning skate. … Balinskis, a defenseman, has a lingering injury after blocking a shot a few weeks ago and will not play. … Benning was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League and will make his NHL debut. ... Reinhardt will make his Panthers debut after being claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.