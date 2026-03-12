Blue Jackets at Panthers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (33-21-10) at PANTHERS (32-29-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Mason Marchment -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Boone Jenner -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Damon Severson -- Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Miles Wood, Egor Zamula, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Mackie Samoskevich -- Tomas Nosek -- Cole Reinhardt

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell

Injured: Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Gudbranson was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and did not travel to Florida; the defenseman could meet the team before their game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. ... Verhaeghe will not play after "something tightened up" during a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the forward is expected to return at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Lundell will not play for rest purposes; the center practiced Wednesday and was on the ice for Florida's morning skate. … Balinskis, a defenseman, has a lingering injury after blocking a shot a few weeks ago and will not play. … Benning was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League and will make his NHL debut. ... Reinhardt will make his Panthers debut after being claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.