Blue Jackets at Oilers

BLUE JACKETS (14-22-9) at OILERS (26-15-1)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov
Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Sam Gagner -- Dylan Holloway -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Philip Kemp, Corey Perry
Injured: None
Status report
Merzlikins will make his third straight start. ... Pickard will start after Skinner started the past four games. ... Perry, a forward who signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Monday, will not play; he hopes to make his Edmonton debut against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.