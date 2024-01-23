Blue Jackets at Oilers

BLUE JACKETS (14-22-9) at OILERS (26-15-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Sam Gagner -- Dylan Holloway -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Philip Kemp, Corey Perry

Injured: None

Status report

Merzlikins will make his third straight start. ... Pickard will start after Skinner started the past four games. ... Perry, a forward who signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Monday, will not play; he hopes to make his Edmonton debut against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.