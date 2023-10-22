Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights Chicago Blackhawks game recap October 21

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

New York Islanders Buffalo Sabres game recap October 21

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes game recap October 21

Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Red Wings top Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ MIN -- 11:54 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an offside position prior to Mats Zuccarello’ goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”
 
The clock is reset to show 8:15 (11:45 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.